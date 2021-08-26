SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of DE stock opened at $376.37 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $204.76 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

