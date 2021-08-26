SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nikola by 331.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NKLA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

