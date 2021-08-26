Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. 435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

