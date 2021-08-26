State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English Sells 36,582 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,042. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STFC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.