State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.70

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.69, with a volume of 27030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of State Street by 497.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

