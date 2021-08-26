StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.
GASS opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.32.
About StealthGas
