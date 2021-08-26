StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.

GASS opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

