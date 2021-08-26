STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STE stock opened at $216.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.81. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

