Stipend Price Reaches $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Stipend has a total market cap of $450,292.02 and approximately $3,702.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 57.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.36 or 0.99455963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.00513778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.00871036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00354442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00069903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004819 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,681,089 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

