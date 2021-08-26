Stock Traders Buy High Volume of D8 Call Options (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,273 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,547% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.

Shares of NYSE DEH opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. D8 has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Get D8 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in D8 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in D8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D8 by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.