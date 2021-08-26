Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Illinois Tool Works Put Options (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the typical volume of 242 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

