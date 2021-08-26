Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) vs. Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Head to Head Review

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $199.77 million 6.85 $58.87 million $2.59 19.86 Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.48 $8.35 million $1.30 18.23

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 27.71% 16.16% 1.60% Middlefield Banc 21.62% 8.97% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stock Yards Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.66%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.82%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity. The Wealth Management and Trust segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services in all markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

