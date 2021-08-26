STRAKS (STAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,642.40

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $35,642.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,127.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.44 or 0.06566804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.64 or 0.01316595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00359611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00128488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.13 or 0.00640246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00337132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00329343 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

