Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.90. 189,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

