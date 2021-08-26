Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 229 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,655 shares of company stock valued at $101,579,734 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $340.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.