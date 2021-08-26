Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $159.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

