Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.85. 86,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.