Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 797,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

