Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.19. 25,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.