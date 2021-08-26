Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Südzucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.97 ($17.61).

Get Südzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €14.14 ($16.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.11. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -24.56.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.