Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 243,682 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of NiSource worth $36,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NiSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,146 shares of company stock worth $741,852 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

