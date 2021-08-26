Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.26 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,214 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $29,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 62.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,083,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 414,862 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,533,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $257,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

