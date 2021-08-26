Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $33,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

