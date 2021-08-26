Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of The ExOne worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter worth about $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

XONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

