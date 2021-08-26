Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,886 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $35,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.04. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

