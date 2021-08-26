Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,893 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 143.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $290.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.74. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at $420,143,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,314,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

