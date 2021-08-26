Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,819. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.