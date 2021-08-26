SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

