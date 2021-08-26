Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.83

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 1308583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12.
Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.
