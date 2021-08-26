Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.78. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 7,813 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.