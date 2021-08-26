Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Director Acquires C$11,110.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Director Taylor Gray purchased 1,000 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,657.

Shares of CVE SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. Sylogist Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.41 and a 12-month high of C$16.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

