Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Synopsys by 33.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

SNPS stock opened at $325.01 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $327.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

