Syverson Strege & Co Has $262,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.29. 98,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

