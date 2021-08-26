Syverson Strege & Co Makes New $72,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

BDJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,945. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

