Syverson Strege & Co Sells 15,937 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

