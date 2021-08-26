Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren Sells 1,500 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SKT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 431,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,944. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 121,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

