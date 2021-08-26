Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $84,181.95.

Timber Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 549,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,194. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.25% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 1,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 910,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 134,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.