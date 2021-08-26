Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report sales of $24.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.98 billion to $24.67 billion. Target reported sales of $22.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $104.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.23 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.53. 76,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,857. Target has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.