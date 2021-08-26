TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $758.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. Equities analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in TCG BDC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

