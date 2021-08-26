TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $76.52, but opened at $74.56. TechTarget shares last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 573 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

