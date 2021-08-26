Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 825.0% in August

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TLPFY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.53. 6,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.54. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $217.70.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

