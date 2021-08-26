Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $392,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,401,750.00.

Shares of TLS opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

