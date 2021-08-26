Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $260.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.59.

Shares of DG opened at $234.74 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

