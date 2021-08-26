Telsey Advisory Group Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $153.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKS. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.
Shares of DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $134.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
