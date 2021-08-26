Telsey Advisory Group Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $153.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKS. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Shares of DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $134.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

