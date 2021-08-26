Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 449,219 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

