Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

