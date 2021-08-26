TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 22,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,466,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,714 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.