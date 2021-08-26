The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.
AAN stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $899.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
