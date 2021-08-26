The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outpeform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.19.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The stock has a market cap of C$97.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.