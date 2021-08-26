The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $5.83 on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 462,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,228. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

