The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC raised its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20. The Gap has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

